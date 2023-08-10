Politics
1News

ACT pledges to abolish 'cultural background' principle in sentencing

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
23 mins ago
ACT leader David Seymour.

ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Getty)

The ACT Party would abolish the consideration of cultural background as a principle of sentencing crimes.

It's part of a new justice policy released by the party today.

ACT leader David Seymour said "being nice to criminals" hadn't worked and the justice system needed to "start putting victims first".

He said that meant ensuring appropriate sentences for offenders that would keep communities safe".

“People are blown away by weak sentences for grotesque crimes. How does this happen? Is there a problem with the judges?"

He said judges were following the law, so the law - specifically the Sentencing Act - needed to be changed.

A section of that Act - Section 8 - laid out the "principles" of sentencing, none of which he believed dealt with public safety.

“These principles require judges, when sentencing offenders, to take into account the background of the offender, including their 'cultural background'.

"Criminals can have reports prepared on their 'cultural background' and get reduced sentences if they’ve had a troubled upbringing.

“The principles also require judges to hand down the “least restrictive” sentence that is appropriate, which leads to shorter sentences (less than two years) being converted from imprisonment to home detention.

“Nor do the principles require judges to explicitly consider public safety. ACT says that is wrong. Judges shouldn’t be directed to give the “least restrictive” sentence that is appropriate, but a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crime and that prioritises public safety."

ACT wants to change the Sentencing Act.

ACT wants to change the Sentencing Act. (Source: Getty)

He said ACT pledged to change the Sentencing Act's principles, as well as another section that pertained to community-based and home detention, aimed at ensuring those sentences were only imposed "if doing so does not disproportionately increase risks to the public".

It would also improve the information available to judges on the risks of reoffending.

“A lot of information about the risks of reoffending can be gleaned by algorithmic risk assessments. Modern risk assessment models process large amounts of data about individuals’ criminal history and characteristics in order to identify patterns and relationships, forming the basis of probabilistic predictions about future convictions and sentencing.

“The Department of Corrections has been managing a risk prediction tool since 2001 known as ‘RoC*RoI’ to inform decisions around rehabilitative services and parole decisions. ACT would require judges to include in sentencing the offender’s RoC*RoI score and how it has influenced the judge’s sentencing decision (including any conditions put on the sentence).

"ACT would also commit to ensuring the RoC*RoI tool is fit for sentencing purposes. Ultimately, however, judges would still maintain discretion in sentencing."

ACT's sentencing policy - at a glance

Make the following changes to the Sentencing Act’s principles (s8) to rebalance sentencing in the interests of the victim and the community:

  • Clarify that judges are to impose the least restrictive outcome that does not impose a disproportionate risk to the communityEnsure that judges not only consider the historical impacts of the offending on the victim, but also consider any present risks the sentence may impose on the victim.Abolish the consideration of cultural background as a principle of sentencing (as well as cultural reports)
  • Amend the relevant community-based and home detention sections of the Sentencing Act (s15, s15A) to ensure such sentences are only imposed if doing so does not disproportionately increase risks to the public.
  • Improve the information available to judges on the risks of re-offending

SOURCE: ACT Party

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and JusticeYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police name man who died after shooting at Auckland reserve

Police name man who died after shooting at Auckland reserve

The man self-presented to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

5:56pm

Three in ICU after taking fake ecstasy in Hawke's Bay

Three in ICU after taking fake ecstasy in Hawke's Bay

"It's not currently known how widely this substance is circulating," a High Alert notification said.

5:20pm

Ministry blasted for spending $40k on chief executive's farewell

Ministry blasted for spending $40k on chief executive's farewell

5:09pm

Police, gang leaders try to defuse tension after Palmy shooting

Police, gang leaders try to defuse tension after Palmy shooting

4:33pm

Secondary teachers accept pay agreement with Govt

Secondary teachers accept pay agreement with Govt

4:21pm

3:25

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

3:23pm

2:05

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

23 mins ago

Scientists search for additional factors heating up Earth

Scientists search for additional factors heating up Earth

23 mins ago

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

23 mins ago

ACT pledges to abolish 'cultural background' principle in sentencing

ACT pledges to abolish 'cultural background' principle in sentencing

23 mins ago

Young tuatara facing 'long recovery' after cancer scare

4:07

Young tuatara facing 'long recovery' after cancer scare

9:45pm

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

Concerns over effect AI voices could have on entertainment industry

With the rise of AI technology, a number of ethical questions are being asked about performers' right to their own "digital likeness".

23 mins ago

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

DJ Casper, creator of the Cha-Cha Slide, dies aged 58

The Chicago disc jockey, real name Willie Perry Jr, was diagnosed with renal and neuroendocrine cancer in 2016, his wife confirming his death.

9:45pm

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

Watch: Jason Momoa blown away with jersey from All Blacks great

5:21pm

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

10:37am