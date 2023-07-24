Kiri Allan to resign from all portfolios following arrest

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says she will immediately resign from all of her portfolios after being taken into custody and charged with careless driving and resisting arrest following a car crash in Wellington last night.

Allan was involved in a crash on Evans Bay Parade shortly after 9pm last night. She was taken into police custody and charged with careless driving and resisting arrest.

She also returned a breath test over the legal limit but at a level considered an infringement offence. Police have not pressed charges in relation to that.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement this morning: "While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I’ve been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident.

"Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday.

"I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant.

"I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending.

A car was damaged in the crash last night. (Source: 1News)

"Kiri agrees, and she’s advised me she wishes to resign all her portfolios immediately, is heading home, and taking time to consider her future in politics. I’ve accepted that resignation.

"I recently provided Kiri the opportunity to address her mental health issues. After taking some time out I believed she was okay and was assured by her she was.

"Last night’s incident is evidence there are not always quick fixes when it comes to mental health, and the best thing for Kiri right now is to focus on her whanau and her wellbeing away from Parliament.

"I don’t provide this detail to diminish her actions, they were indefensible, but to provide context for the distressed circumstances she found herself in when the incident occurred," Hipkins said.

Allan also said in a statement this morning she's heading home to Gisborne to consider her future in politics.

"Over recent weeks I’ve faced a number of personal difficulties. I took time off to address those, and believed I was okay to juggle those challenges with the pressure of being a Minister.

"My actions yesterday show I wasn’t okay, and I’ve let myself and my colleagues down.

"I accept that my position as a Minister is untenable.

"I’m very sorry for my actions, the harm they could have caused and the embarrassment it has placed on the Government and my colleagues."

In a statement, the police said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath shortly after 9pm.

"One person was taken in to custody and is assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

"The road was blocked for a short time, no injuries are reported."