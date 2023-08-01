Politics
National MP to answer questions on 'threatening' behaviour

By Maiki Sherman, Deputy Political Editor
28 mins ago
MP Tim van de Molen.

MP Tim van de Molen. (Source: National Party)

National MP Tim van de Molen has been referred to Parliament's Privileges Committee after a letter of complaint was made against him over "threatening" behaviour towards a Labour MP.

1News understands Tim van de Molen "stood over" Labour MP Shanan Halbert which led other MPs to place themselves around Halbert out of concern for his safety.

Van de Molen said the facts were "contested".

Halbert was the chairman of Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Committee on June 29 when it's claimed van de Molen took issue with the number of questions afforded to National during the committee.

In a letter of complaint to the Speaker, Labour MP Rachel Boyack claimed van de Molen was "physically intimidating" and displayed "threatening behaviour".

The matter will now be considered by Parliament's Privileges Committee.

In the House at the beginning of today's session, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said he had received a letter from Boyack raising a matter of privilege regarding the Waikato MP's conduct towards Halbert on June 29.

"There are differing accounts of what occurred at the conclusion of the committee's meeting," Rurawhe said.

"If the allegations are accurate the conduct complained of could amount to threatening or intimidating a member acting in the discharge of their duty, or threatening a member on account of their conduct in Parliament."

He said the Speaker's role was to determine whether the facts alleged could, if true, amount to a breach of privilege or contempt of the House, and it was the role of the Privileges Committee to inquire into the veracity of allegations.

"I find that a question of privilege arises and that question stands referred to the Privileges Committee."

Van de Molen said he could not comment as the matter was before the committee, but said the "facts are contested".

It follows the referral of Labour MPs Jan Tinetti and Michael Wood to the Privileges Committee this year.

