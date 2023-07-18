Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

Embattled Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood has been referred to Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee over his failure to manage his conflict of interests as minister.

The previously high-flying minister resigned from his transport, immigration, and workplace relations portfolios after it emerged he failed to declare his shareholdings in a number of companies — including Auckland Airport, Chorus, and Spark.

He returned to Parliament today, declaring that he was now focused on serving his constituents in his local electorate in Auckland.

But the Labour MP's troubles may continue, 88 days out from the election, with the release of a critical inquiry report by top official Sir Maarten Wevers.

"He has damaged his own standing as a member and has also cast a shadow over the entire register, and the trust and confidence that the public are entitled to expect they can have in their elected representatives," Wevers report read.

Wevers said he was "surprised and concerned" to find the former minister was "unable to say whether he had read" material given to MPs to help them declare their conflicts.

"The member was also unable to confirm whether he had ever read Appendix B of the Standing Orders, which explains the principles and requirements of the register," he said.

"It is difficult, therefore, to see how the member could have expected to fulfil the requirements he had.

"Mr Wood also demonstrated a worrying and ongoing lack of awareness of the need to correct errors and omissions in his pecuniary interest returns."

Wood's referral comes after Education Minister Jan Tinetti was also referred to the Privileges Committee and later found not in contempt of Parliament last month.

ACT MP Simon Court has also been referred to the committee in the past month.

Earlier today, Wood told media it "wasn't a great feeling" to return as a backbencher but accepted his resignation was appropriate.

"I've spent the last couple weeks on the ground in Mt Roskill, and actually, I've had a really good response there," he said.

"A lot of people have sort of said: 'Look, you silly goose, you got this wrong. You need to sort these things out, get back and get focused on the issues.' That’s what I’m doing."

Wood, when questioned, said he was not playing down his issues.

"I'm just reflecting the feedback from people on the ground, where they've acknowledged I made an error around these issues. They expect in New Zealand that you put these things right, that you get on with business, and that's what I'm doing."

When asked whether his scandal had cost Labour the election, he replied: "No".