UK expands eGates to 10 and 11-year-olds, will NZ follow suit?

As international travel picks up following the Covid-19 pandemic, more airports around the world are looking to ease queues by making eGate access simpler.

It comes as the UK Government has just announced an expansion of the service to 10 and 11-year-olds, of which 400,000 are expected to use the system this year.

At an eGate, a passport is scanned and automatically checked instead of it being done by a border officer, in some countries it's called an automated border control system (ABC).

A spokesperson for New Zealand Customs told 1News the age limit will stay at 12 at least until next year.

Originally the eGate access at international airports was restricted to passengers over 16 years of age when it was first introduced in 2009. It was then lowered to allow 12-year-olds following “extensive analysis” of biometric performance in younger children.

“The biometric performance of the technology reduces for children the younger they are. At the time, reducing the age to 12 was considered to pose minimal additional challenges,” the spokesperson said.

“Customs continues to consider further reductions in the age and has recently completed a software upgrade. This has improved biometric performance in a number of areas and we are assessing what type of changes may be possible as a result.”

As Customs scraps the Passenger Arrival Cards in favour of an online alternative, the likelihood of lowering eGate access will increase.

The spokesperson said eGate settings will be reviewed in 2024 once the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) has been implemented, “and the age of the user is likely to be one aspect of that”.

International travel numbers have already swelled to almost double those of last year.

In June, a total of 406,061 passengers arrived in New Zealand, compared with 206,394 in June 2022, according to the latest numbers from MPI.

The idea of dropping passport use between New Zealand and Australia was discussed yesterday between both prime ministers.

Chris Hipkins said he and Anthony Albanese, who has been visiting New Zealand, agreed to put together a joint Australia-New Zealand expert group to "scope initiatives to move closer towards seamless travel across the Tasman".

He said the plan has a "clear deadline" of 12 months.

In Australia, citizens aged between 10-15 years-old can use the automated system as long as they are travelling with at least two adults.

Many European countries only allow children over 12 to use the ABC and can only do so if they are EU citizens.