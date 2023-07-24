New Zealand
1News

Call for passports to be ditched for NZ-Aus travel by next year

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
43 mins ago
NZ passport.

NZ passport.

Tourism industry representatives think it’s time for passports to be ditched for people travelling between Australia and New Zealand.

Chief executive of Australia’s Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF), Margy Osmond, said it’s time to upgrade measures at airports on both sides of the Tasman, meaning people could enter without passports.

"We should use the trans-Tasman border as a test case so we can trial more efficient entry and screening technologies to process incoming passengers," she said.

"These tools are already being used successfully in other countries to simplify air travel, slash travel times and boost security."

It comes as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to travel to New Zealand at the end of the week to meet with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

When announcing the trip, Hipkins said, "I believe that the trans-Tasman relationship is the strongest it has been in decades".

"In both Australia and Prime Minister Albanese, New Zealand has a close friend and ally, so I'm very pleased to host him here during this year of milestone anniversaries.

"Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is a chance to recognise our past achievements, to celebrate the progress we have made this year and to set ambition for where Australia and New Zealand want to go next."

However, the TTF wants immediate action, calling for a taskforce before the end of August, with the goal of trialling a seamless border by the end of the year.

"Australia was one of the first countries to introduce smart gates and e-passports, but progress has stalled," Osmund said.

The organisation believes formalities at the border could be reduced to just facial recognition technology in order to stop people producing passports, travel documents or boarding passes.

New ZealandAustraliaTravel

SHARE ME

More Stories

Why are domestic flights so expensive in New Zealand?

Why are domestic flights so expensive in New Zealand?

Air NZ's chief customer and sales officer explained why regional ticket prices are often higher than trips between European countries.

10:37am

6:44

Flights out of Auckland cancelled, delayed due to fog

Flights out of Auckland cancelled, delayed due to fog

Auckland Airport says a number of international flights are delayed and some domestic flights have been cancelled.

9:56am

What you need to know if putting your spare room on Airbnb or Bachcare

What you need to know if putting your spare room on Airbnb or Bachcare

Sun, Jul 23

6:32

Landslip sees several Auckland train lines cancelled

Landslip sees several Auckland train lines cancelled

Fri, Jul 21

Hipkins to welcome ‘close friend’ Albanese to NZ next week

Hipkins to welcome ‘close friend’ Albanese to NZ next week

Wed, Jul 19

2:22

World's most powerful passports revealed: Where does NZ rank?

World's most powerful passports revealed: Where does NZ rank?

Wed, Jul 19

4:37

Latest

Popular

43 mins ago

Call for passports to be ditched for NZ-Aus travel by next year

Call for passports to be ditched for NZ-Aus travel by next year

9:27pm

NSW man who killed fake Airpods seller jailed for 21 years

NSW man who killed fake Airpods seller jailed for 21 years

8:55pm

Ferns coach won't rule out Foster return 24 hours before Philippines match

0:12

Ferns coach won't rule out Foster return 24 hours before Philippines match

8:35pm

Take a sneak peek at Northland's revamped Kauri Museum

3:38

Take a sneak peek at Northland's revamped Kauri Museum

8:15pm

Educators who work with most vulnerable kids to close books

2:01

Educators who work with most vulnerable kids to close books

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6