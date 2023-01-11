NZ scraps declaration cards for travellers to 'modernise' border

A file image of a woman with her luggage at an airport. (Source: istock.com)

With hopes of "modernising" the way New Zealand's border is run, Customs is scrapping Passenger Arrival Cards in favour of an online alternative.

The new digital New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) will be available for international travellers via a website by June 30, with plans for a mobile app too. Travellers can fill it out using their device, such as a laptop or mobile phone.

"The changes will ensure smarter, more efficient border processes that protect New Zealanders while helping keep our border open," NZ Customs deputy chief executive of finance, technology and infrastructure Sharon May told 1News.

"The system will also deliver enduring benefits to New Zealand by providing a digital platform to manage future possible risks, such as new biosecurity risks."

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that Customs was working with other border agencies, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (for Immigration New Zealand), Ministry for Primary Industries (for Biosecurity New Zealand), the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Transport on the transition.

"The four border agencies are working collaboratively on their respective primary legislation to authorise their agency’s use of the online New Zealand Traveller Declaration," May said.

"This will help ensure a smoother, more streamlined experience for incoming travellers while ensuring the safety and security of Aotearoa New Zealand."

There will be a pilot of the new system in the lead up to June. It's expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

"Once the system is fully up-and-running, travellers to New Zealand will be required to have a declaration completed no later than the time they are required to report to a Customs officer on arrival in New Zealand," May explained.

"This will be possible via a traveller’s device, such as their laptop or mobile phone, when they are travelling, and we will be working this process through with airport operators and airline partners during the planned pilots.

"Options will be provided to ensure travellers can complete and submit their declaration for arrival in New Zealand."

ADVERTISEMENT

A Passenger Arrival Card is for international travellers to report what they are bringing into the country, including medicines, weapons, and large sums of cash.

It is a legal document so false declarations can lead to penalties including confiscation of goods, may incur a minimum instant fine of $400, prosecution, imprisonment, and deportation from New Zealand.