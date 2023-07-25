Aged care residents caught up in Sylvia Park food court gang fight

A group of aged care residents were caught in the middle of a fight between men with gang connections at Auckland's Sylvia Park food court today.

Residents from Remuera's Waimarie Private Hospital were out on a day trip to the popular mall to do some shopping when they all settled down for some lunch in the food court.

Nurse Shireen Abdulla told 1News there were eight elderly residents in the group and six more staff and students helping get the less mobile residents around.

Abdulla said the mall was chosen as a good spot to visit as it's warm in winter and out of the elements.

The lunch began as normal she said: "Everyone ordered and we put tables together to enjoy the meal".

However, only a metre away from the group a fight broke out between what she said were three "big guys".

"It was very sudden, out of the blue, one of them had a knife and at least two or three chairs were thrown around."

Abdulla jumped into action and tried to shelter her vulnerable residents as best as she could, protecting their heads with her body.

At first she thought the nearby Michael Hill Jewellers was being robbed as the fog cannon was set off, with an alarm activated and the shutters coming down.

"It was really shocking, one of the residents was shaking and we took them to Starbucks to get a water and try to calm them down."

Abdulla has worked at Waimarie Private Hospital for 20 years and said she had never experienced anything like it.

"I am shaking, in all my years I haven't seen this on an outing. I think the best thing is just to stay at home at the moment," she said.

Police at Sylvia Park mall food court, July 25, 2023. (Source: 1News)

Police response

Police arrested two men after the fight who it said "are members or associates of the Rebels gang".

Acting Inspector Matt Child said initial reports that came into police around 1pm stated that those fighting were carrying knives and other objects.

"Police were at the mall within minutes and immediately took two people into custody on site," Child said.

He confirmed staff at Michael Hill Jewellers activated a fog cannon as the fight took place as a precaution.

Both men are facing charges over fighting in a public place.

"Inquiries continue to locate at least two others involved in the fight," police said.