Two men with gang links in wild food court fight at Sylvia Park mall

Two men with gang connections were arrested after a wild fight broke out at Sylvia Park mall's food court in Auckland this afternoon.

Police were spotted at the food court around 1pm, with two men being seen escorted off the premises.

A witness who works at one of the nearby stores told 1News a fight broke out between the two men.

They said a few things were thrown around in the fight, including a chair in the food court, and the fog cannon at a nearby Michael Hill Jewellers store was triggered.

The Michael Hill Jewellers store was shuttered after the incident. Ambulance and mall security were also at the scene.

Police confirmed the men arrested "are members or associates of the Rebels gang".

Acting Inspector Matt Child said initial reports that came into police around 1pm stated that those fighting were carrying knives and other objects.

"Police were at the mall within minutes and immediately took two people into custody on site," Child said.

He confirmed staff at Michael Hill Jewellers activated a fog cannon as the fight took place as a precaution.

Both men are facing charges over fighting in a public place.

"Inquiries continue to locate at least two others involved in the fight," police said.