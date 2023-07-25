New Zealand
1News

Two men with gang links in wild food court fight at Sylvia Park mall

2:21pm
Police at Sylvia Park mall food court, July 25, 2023.

Police at Sylvia Park mall food court, July 25, 2023. (Source: 1News)

Two men with gang connections were arrested after a wild fight broke out at Sylvia Park mall's food court in Auckland this afternoon.

Police were spotted at the food court around 1pm, with two men being seen escorted off the premises.

A witness who works at one of the nearby stores told 1News a fight broke out between the two men.

They said a few things were thrown around in the fight, including a chair in the food court, and the fog cannon at a nearby Michael Hill Jewellers store was triggered.

The Michael Hill Jewellers store was shuttered after the incident. Ambulance and mall security were also at the scene.

Police confirmed the men arrested "are members or associates of the Rebels gang".

Acting Inspector Matt Child said initial reports that came into police around 1pm stated that those fighting were carrying knives and other objects.

"Police were at the mall within minutes and immediately took two people into custody on site," Child said.

He confirmed staff at Michael Hill Jewellers activated a fog cannon as the fight took place as a precaution.

Both men are facing charges over fighting in a public place.

"Inquiries continue to locate at least two others involved in the fight," police said.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police search at Lake Ellesmere area in Yanfei Bao investigation

Police search at Lake Ellesmere area in Yanfei Bao investigation

Police are investigating at both a property in Hornby and near Lake Ellesmere, south of Christchurch.

2:49pm

0:29

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

Auckland CBD sinkhole caused by damaged stormpipe - council

The sinkhole is on College Hill near Auckland CBD police headquarters.

1:53pm

0:22

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

Lauren Dickason police interview details why she killed her children

1:16pm

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

Patched Head Hunter arrested after meth, firearm seized

11:50am

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

Auckland Showgrounds guaranteed until at least 2028 with new lease

11:07am

'Loving heart' - Samoan mother mourns Auckland shooting victim

'Loving heart' - Samoan mother mourns Auckland shooting victim

9:26am

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Kiwi chef avoids deportation from Aus after sexual assault

Kiwi chef avoids deportation from Aus after sexual assault

45 mins ago

Some students avoiding school toilets as vapers take over

6:44

Some students avoiding school toilets as vapers take over

3:00pm

Taylor Swift laughs at idea of ending Kanye West feud

Taylor Swift laughs at idea of ending Kanye West feud

2:49pm

Police search at Lake Ellesmere area in Yanfei Bao investigation

0:29

Police search at Lake Ellesmere area in Yanfei Bao investigation

2:40pm

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

9:15

Insects are a 'suitable food source', researchers say

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6