Football Ferns end winless streak in Napier ahead of World Cup

9:43am
CJ Bott celebrates with teammates after scoring against Vietnam.

CJ Bott celebrates with teammates after scoring against Vietnam. (Source: Photosport)

The Football Ferns are heading into the Women's FIFA World Cup with an extra spring in their step after claiming a much needed - and convincing - win over Vietnam.

New Zealand earned a 2-0 win in Napier last night to lift morale after a difficult build-up to this year's tournament on home soil.

The damage was done in the first half with CJ Bott opening the scoring in the 17th minute before Jacqui Hand added a second goal just before halftime.

It was a fair reflection of the Football Ferns' dominance - they'd out-shot Vietnam 19-1 in the opening 45 minutes and went on to extend that giant deficit to 27-2 by the game's end.

Unfortunately, that meant there were plenty of opportunities missed by the Football Ferns but given the two sides are ranked relatively close by FIFA - New Zealand are ranked No.26 while Vietnam are 32nd globally - it was an impressive display from a side looking for form.

The win will be a huge morale booster in camp, ending a 10-game winless streak for the side and giving coach Jitka Klimkova her fourth win in 24 matches in charge. It was also the Football Ferns' first win at home since 2012.

Co-captain Ria Percival said on top of it all, she was pleased the Football Ferns had also kept a clean sheet.

"We haven't played together in quite a while but I think tonight we put on a good performance."

The Football Ferns now turn their preparations to Norway and their superstar striker Ada Hegerberg for the opening match of the World Cup at Eden Park next Thursday.

After that, they take on the Philippines in Wellington on Tuesday July 25 before wrapping up their pool play against Switzerland in Dunedin on July 30.

The Football Ferns are chasing their first win at a World Cup this year, having come close with two draws in their five previous campaigns.

