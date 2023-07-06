Football
Norway superstar Hegerberg determined to put on a show in NZ

4:41pm
Ada Hegerberg controls the ball against England in the 2022 Euros.

Ada Hegerberg controls the ball against England in the 2022 Euros. (Source: Associated Press)

Norwegian football superstar Ada Hegerberg has been in New Zealand for less than a day but already it's dawning on her the campaign that awaits and she can't wait to launch it in Aotearoa.

Hegerberg and the rest of Norway's squad were among the first teams to arrive in Auckland this morning ahead of the Women's FIFA World Cup which kicks off in exactly two weeks' time.

Fresh out the international arrivals gate at Auckland Airport, she joked she wasn't expecting such attention already.

"It's a bit of a shock... but it's completely fine," she grinned.

Hegerberg is considered among the best in the women's game, having been the first recipient of the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018 as well as a two-time winner of the BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year.

She also holds the record for most goals in a UEFA Women's Champions League season [15], and is currently the all-time highest goalscorer in the competition with 59 career goals alongside her six Champions League titles with Olympique Lyonnais.

Despite her incredible success, Hegerberg's stellar career has never brought her to New Zealand shores.

"I've never been here and I know a lot of the girls haven't either so it's going to be a great experience," she told 1News.

There is an elephant in the room for the 27-year-old though. Despite her impressive resume at club level, it's yet to translate to success on the international stage.

The closest Hegerberg came to a trophy for Norway was at her first senior international tournament - the European Championship in 2013 - when her team lost in the final to Germany.

Since then, it’s been sad reading for the superstar - she has never competed at the Olympics and her only World Cup was in 2015 when Norway was eliminated in the round of 16. At last year's Euros, she and Norway didn't even make it out of their group.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg. (Source: Associated Press)

Hegerberg would have played in more major tournaments had she not decided to rule herself out of selection for five years, taking a stand in 2017 because of what she perceived to be a general disregard for women’s football in Norway.

She returned ahead of last year's European Championship.

Now that she's back, she wants to make every appearance count.

"I know that a lot of people are going to watch the games so I just hope we put up a good show for them," she said.

"It's a privilege... and I just try to enjoy it."

She said having Norway's tournament start in New Zealand - which begins against hosts the Football Ferns at Eden Park on Thursday July 20 - was equally exciting.

"I heard that New Zealand is quite the same as Norway as in landscape and nature so I'm very excited," she said.

"I've played with New Zealanders and they're very friendly - I don't say that to buy myself some good will here but you are very friendly people."

Only time will tell if she and Norway can get those friendly fans on board for their mission.

