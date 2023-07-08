Football
Football Ferns prepare for one last hit-out before World Cup

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
28 mins ago

In less than 48 hours, Napier will host its first-ever international football match as the Football Ferns take on Vietnam in one last hit-out before the World Cup.

The Football Ferns passed their first Hawke’s Bay test by battling through a training session in the bleak Napier wind and rain today.

Players are using the history-making setting as motivation to step up.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley said Monday will be a taste of the World Cup.

“Monday will be super important; we absolutely want momentum going into July 20th, but we also know this is a time to nail down some things. It won’t be perfect, but we want to make sure we have the right mentality and we do put on a good performance.

“We had a player meeting last night talking about feelings, goals, and dreams and I guess just what it means to be here it’s finally hitting us it’s our last run out, and just excited to get the cohesion,” Riley said.

Organisers are expecting around 5000 ticket holders and more door sales on the day as weather conditions are expected to clear up come game day.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said there’s a buzz around town.

“I think after the cyclone in February any of these sorts of big events really give people a boost and something to look forward to and an international game, we've never had one here before so I think everyone will look forward to coming out and watching and getting in behind it,” Murphy said.

