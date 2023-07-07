Football Ferns coach yet to speak to departed Moore in-person

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has admitted she is still yet to speak with overlooked defender Meikayla Moore face-to-face after last week's World Cup squad selections.

Klimkova named Moore only as a training partner for the tournament last week but last night her plans came undone with the 63-cap defender withdrawing due to "personal reasons".

With the squad heading to Napier today for their friendly against Vietnam before the World Cup starts in less than two weeks, Klimkova admitted communicating with Moore has been tough recently.

"At the moment, she still needs a little bit more time for herself," Klimkova told 1News.

"I know it was disappointing news for her so I'm giving her time to debrief the last few weeks and months of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's staying with her family at the moment and this is what she needs - she needs to have the closest people next to her so she can figure out her next steps."

Klimkova said last week Moore was informed of her omission from the main squad via email at the defender's request and the pair are still to meet face-to-face to discuss her discussion.

"I've texted her but she's still not ready to speak in person," she said.

Meikayla Moore and Jitka Klimkova following the Football Ferns' friendly against Argentina in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

Instead, Klimkova is focusing on those travelling with her to Napier for Monday's game against Vietnam - a game she hopes will be the culmination of eight weeks of intensive training together as a squad.

"I see a lot of excited faces," she said.

"Having the squad together and having this opportunity to play a game in Napier before the tournament is amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's 13 days to go [until the World Cup] so we still have time to do fine-tuning and focusing on details but I can see a lot of excited faces."

Specifically speaking on Monday's game, Klimkova hopes to send a message to other nations and New Zealand fans alike.

"Just to see where we are at the international level will be a good test for us," she said.