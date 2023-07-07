Whakaari/White Island: More guilty pleas just days before trial

More parties have pleaded guilty to charges relating to the 2019 Whakaari/White Island disaster, just days before the trial.

Kahu New Zealand Limited, Volcanic Air Safaris Limited, and Aerius Limited each entered guilty pleas this afternoon.

Judge Evangelos Thomas made a point of acknowledging "those who suffered so greatly and those who continue to suffer so greatly" at the beginning of today's hearing at Auckland District Court. "Our thoughts continue to be with you," he said.

The charges are focused on alleged health and safety failures before the fatal December 9, 2019 eruption, which killed 22 people and left 25 others with serious injuries.

The charges are being brought by WorkSafe and none of them are to do with the eruption itself or the events that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes after NEMA had its charges dismissed in March this year, Inflite Charters — which promoted and sold subcontracted tours to Whakaari — pleaded guilty in March this year and the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS) pleaded guilty in May this year.

White Island Tours pleaded guilty last month.

The remaining six defendants will face a marathon months-long trial starting next week.

Kahu New Zealand

Helicopter pilot Mark Law. (Source: 1News)

Helicopter pilot Mark Law, awarded the New Zealand Bravery Star last year for his heroic acts on the day of the eruption, owns Kahu NZ.

"He was the first helicopter pilot to land in the attempt to rescue victims, with complete disregard for his own safety," then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the time of the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law has previously said that he feels he's been labelled a criminal by WorkSafe.

Again, the charges are focused on alleged health and safety failures before the fatal December 9, 2019 eruption, not on the day.

While Law welcomed the investigation, he said what happened after the eruption should also be included.

Kahu NZ wasn't on the island when the eruption happened.

Kahu NZ pleaded guilty to two charges.

Volcanic Air Safaris

(Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Volcanic Air Safaris is a Rotorua-based scenic flight and air tour company.

WorkSafe said it was "reasonably practicable" for them to conduct adequate risk assessment of tours, including by consulting with GNS Science on an ongoing basis. It was also "reasonably practicable" for them to provide appropriate PPE to workers and tourists.

WorkSafe also said the company should have ensured booking confirmations, pre-activity information and tour description information included appropriate detail of the risks.

Volcanic Air Safaris pleaded guilty to two charges.

Aerius Limited

Black flags are pictured on the Whakatane Wharf on December 10, 2019. (Source: Getty)

Aerius was a Te Puke-based helicopter company. They announced their closure in late 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was "reasonably practicable" for the company to consult with GNS on an ongoing basis about relevant hazards and risks, and to provide appropriate PPE to workers and tourists, WorkSafe said.

They also should have ensured booking confirmations, pre-activity information and tour description information included appropriate detail of the risks, WorkSafe said.

Aerius pleaded guilty to two charges.

'What this means for next week'

Judge Evangelos Thomas will preside over the trial. (Source: 1News)

Judge Thomas noted that the pleas came on "the last working day before the start of our trial".

"The landscape of the trial is now far different than it was yesterday," he said today.

ADVERTISEMENT

"WorkSafe needs to readjust, as do the remaining defendants.

"We are all very conscious that a lot of people have waited a long time to get to this day and we do not want to disrupt the proceedings unless we have to," Judge Thomas said.

"Everyone's working as hard as they can to ensure we are working towards a meaningful start to the trial."

The trial begins next week.