Tour operator pleads guilty to Whakaari health and safety charges

By Sharon Fergusson, 1News Auckland Bureau Editor
11:41am
22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019.

22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019. (Source: Getty)

White Island Tours, one of the defendants in the WorkSafe/Whakaari trial, has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Health and Safety Act.

The charges relate to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead up to the fatal eruption in December 2019.

The volcano erupted while 47 people were ashore with a number of tourism operators. Twenty-two people were killed. Almost all the 25 survivors suffered severe or critical injuries.

13 parties were initially charged, but three have either pleaded guilty or had charges dismissed.

The trial is due to start on July 10, but at today's case review, lawyers for the tourism operator entered guilty pleas and the business was convicted.

It brings the number of defendants in the trial to nine, including the three brothers who own the island.

