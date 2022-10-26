7 pilots recognised for heroic acts in White Island tragedy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today acknowledged seven helicopter pilots who have been formally recognised for their acts of bravery following the Whakaari/White Island eruption in 2019.

22 people died following the Whakaari White Island volcano eruption on 9 December 2019. (Source: Getty)

The volcanic eruption on December 9 killed 22 people and injured 25 others on the island.

The pilots' heroic actions have now been awarded with the New Zealand Bravery Award list.

"The actions of the pilots at Whakaari/White Island on 9 December 2019 were selfless and extraordinary. They have our deepest respect and gratitude for putting their lives at risk for others," Ardern said.

"If not for their collective actions, the loss of life would have been even greater."

Among the pilots named was Mark Law, who was awarded the New Zealand Bravery Star, the country's second highest bravery award.

"He was the first helicopter pilot to land in the attempt to rescue victims, with complete disregard for his own safety," Ardern said.

"He took active charge in coordinating the rescue effort by the other helicopter pilots, solely undertook the initial sweep for survivors in the crater and identified appropriate landing zones for the other pilots."

The six remaining pilots - Tim Barrow, Jason Hill, Graeme Hopcroft, Sam Jones, Callum Mill, and Tom Storey - "have been awarded the New Zealand Bravery Decoration for their exceptional courage in rescuing victims of the eruption".

"They placed their lives at risk, searching for victims, assisting them and airlifting them to safety, with the very real risk of further eruptions immediately following the initial eruption.

"On a day of such terrible loss and suffering, the actions of these seven individuals demonstrated the values New Zealanders hold dear.

"We will always remember the 22 people who died, those who survived and the lives of many families changed forever on that tragic day."

The New Zealand Bravery Award list also includes the award of the New Zealand Bravery Medal to Acting Warrant Officer Class Two Michael Marvin, of the New Zealand Defence Force.

It comes after a live grenade was mis-thrown during practice at a New Zealand Defence Force range on June 18, 2020, landing dangerously close to the thrower. Acting Warrant Officer Class Two Marvin tackled and smothered the soldier with his body, providing a shield from the blast. The pair received fragmentation blast injuries in the process.

"During this routine training activity he placed his life at risk to prevent the loss of life or significant injury to the junior soldier, in an act of total selflessness."