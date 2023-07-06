Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

The Human Rights Commission has released a damning report into the country's housing crisis, with significant "breaches of human rights" within the housing sector.

The report, 'Implementing the right to a decent home in Aotearoa: Fairness and dignity for all', has found some progress in fixing the housing crisis, but that many are still being left behind.

"Young people, refugee and migrant families, Māori, Pasifika, single parents, elderly and disabled people continue to struggle," Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

Data collected over the two-year inquiry found housing affordability has significantly decreased over the past three decades, as well as a shortfall in accessible and healthy homes, particularly rental properties.

The report found many rental properties around the country are at risk of making people sick due to mould and dampness.

"From a human rights perspective, the Government must use its maximum available resources to address the housing crisis and ensure the fundamental right is being realised in Aotearoa New Zealand," Hunt said.

"That obligation remains no matter who is in government."

The report makes six recommendations that aim to create greater accountability in ensuring everyone has the right to a decent home.

These include:

Commit to legislative recognition of the right to a decent home, shaped by and giving effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi

Integrate the right to a decent home into housing policy

Appoint at least one or more independent human rights equality officers

Fulfil obligations set out in te Tiriti o Waitangi

Strengthen accountability across the housing system that is shaped in te Tiriti o Waitangi

Better protect everyone, include renters and residents in emergency and transitional housing

"It is not enough to build our way out of the housing crisis. We need to ensure that dignity, whakamana tangata, is at the heart of our housing system," Hunt said.

The report also recommends policy makers integrate the right to a decent home and te Tiriti o Waitangi into housing policies.

"We see dignity and care in the work that organisations like Manaaki Rangatahi provide to rangatahi who are homeless, the Government should be known for that level of consistent care too."