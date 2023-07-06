Health
1News

Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
28 mins ago
Mould growing on a wall behind drawers

Mould growing on a wall behind drawers (Source: Supplied)

The Human Rights Commission has released a damning report into the country's housing crisis, with significant "breaches of human rights" within the housing sector.

The report, 'Implementing the right to a decent home in Aotearoa: Fairness and dignity for all', has found some progress in fixing the housing crisis, but that many are still being left behind.

"Young people, refugee and migrant families, Māori, Pasifika, single parents, elderly and disabled people continue to struggle," Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

Data collected over the two-year inquiry found housing affordability has significantly decreased over the past three decades, as well as a shortfall in accessible and healthy homes, particularly rental properties.

The report found many rental properties around the country are at risk of making people sick due to mould and dampness.

"From a human rights perspective, the Government must use its maximum available resources to address the housing crisis and ensure the fundamental right is being realised in Aotearoa New Zealand," Hunt said.

"That obligation remains no matter who is in government."

The report makes six recommendations that aim to create greater accountability in ensuring everyone has the right to a decent home.

These include:

  • Commit to legislative recognition of the right to a decent home, shaped by and giving effect to te Tiriti o Waitangi
  • Integrate the right to a decent home into housing policy
  • Appoint at least one or more independent human rights equality officers
  • Fulfil obligations set out in te Tiriti o Waitangi
  • Strengthen accountability across the housing system that is shaped in te Tiriti o Waitangi
  • Better protect everyone, include renters and residents in emergency and transitional housing

"It is not enough to build our way out of the housing crisis. We need to ensure that dignity, whakamana tangata, is at the heart of our housing system," Hunt said.

The report also recommends policy makers integrate the right to a decent home and te Tiriti o Waitangi into housing policies.

"We see dignity and care in the work that organisations like Manaaki Rangatahi provide to rangatahi who are homeless, the Government should be known for that level of consistent care too."

New ZealandPropertySocial IssuesCost of LivingHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Why laughter really is the best medicine

Why laughter really is the best medicine

Author and laughter wellness expert Ros Ben-Moshe explains how laughter can help us live happier, less stressful lives.

8:35pm

4:38

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

Akl birthing unit facing closure won't benefit from $74m Govt funding

A boost has been given to Māori and Pasifika health providers to support child and maternity services, but Nga Hau Mangere Birthing Centre won't see a cent.

8:04pm

2:09

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

Diabetics hoping 'life-changing' tech could soon be funded in NZ

7:17pm

2:06

Doctors welcome Nats' med school but competing university opposed

Doctors welcome Nats' med school but competing university opposed

5:04pm

2:52

Crime needs 'sticks' as well as 'carrots' - Luxon

Crime needs 'sticks' as well as 'carrots' - Luxon

2:52pm

3:47

National pledges to establish third medical school in Hamilton

National pledges to establish third medical school in Hamilton

11:15am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

NZ's only old-fashioned foundry fires up furnace one final time

3:59

NZ's only old-fashioned foundry fires up furnace one final time

28 mins ago

Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

Affordable, healthy homes still beyond reach for some - report

9:58pm

Man critical after pig shooting mishap in outback Qld

Man critical after pig shooting mishap in outback Qld

9:54pm

Store owner injured in aggravated Hastings robbery

Store owner injured in aggravated Hastings robbery

9:26pm

Gold Coast Titans explain why seats are torched before games

0:15

Gold Coast Titans explain why seats are torched before games

9:12pm

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot

One ticket wins $1 million Lotto First Division jackpot
1
2
3
4
5
6