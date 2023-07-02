New Zealand
1News

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
54 mins ago

After almost a year of uncertainty, Mt Ruapehu has officially opened its doors for the 2023 ski season.

A winter blast covered the ski field, treating locals and school holidaymakers who flocked to the region.

Sleds were the first to test out the fresh powder.

It's been a rollercoaster year for central North Island snow enthusiasts.

The ski field's operator, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, went into administration last October and an unsuccessful creditors vote last week saw the operation officially file for liquidation.

This week the Government threw the region a lifeline with a $5 million bail-out loan for the 2023 ski season.

The mountain's 300 staff had their hands full getting ready this morning.

Ruapehu chief executive Jono Dean said around 20 centimetres had fallen overnight.

“This has been the lollies after what has been a very difficult period for the company so to see this much snow on day one is extraordinary,” he said.

“This is a stark contrast to 2022 where we never had this much snow so early in the season.

“Everybody is absolutely stoked – it’s great to see so many smiles back on the maunga.”

The Mt Ruapehu team plans to progressively open lifts and terrain, with hopes of skiing next week as snow conditions and weather allow.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan said the $5m cash injection will allow liquidators to make an informed decision.

“We’ve always been committed to finding a way to ensure the ski season on Mount Ruapehu goes ahead this year,” she said.

“All expressions of interest are being considered in relation to the Government support, and MBIE has been asked by Government to engage with the bidders to determine the best outcome for RAL’s creditors, the Crown, the community and the local economy. The final decision in relation to a sale remains with the RAL liquidator.”

1News understands there are now three expressions of interest – Whakapapa Holdings, Pure Turoa and Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu on behalf of Tūwharetoa.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiTourism

SHARE ME

More Stories

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

Doppelmayr New Zealand has completed the gondola, which features 35 cabins that can carry up to 10 passengers each.

Fri, Jun 30

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

Concerns for man missing from Feilding for three months

Stephen Ryan was last seen on March 28 after being dropped off at a property.

Thu, Jun 29

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Job cut fears as Massey University reconsiders some courses

Thu, Jun 29

Watch: Massive explosion in the sky shakes Feilding homes

Watch: Massive explosion in the sky shakes Feilding homes

Wed, Jun 28

0:22

Two charged after man found critically injured in Whanganui

Two charged after man found critically injured in Whanganui

Mon, Jun 26

Concerns for Palmerston North woman missing since Thursday

Concerns for Palmerston North woman missing since Thursday

Sun, Jun 25

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

8:39pm

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wellington ticket wins $16 million in Lotto Powerball jackpot

October 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

12:20

Food expert urges caution on loosening GMO laws

28 mins ago

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

7:42

Campbell Johnstone, first openly gay All Black, announces engagement

54 mins ago

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

1:59

Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

11:50am

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

5:21

Nationwide health IT system still years away – health boss

11:27am

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

2:01

Green Party pledges landlord register, rent control measures

11:20am

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets

Telescope launched to hunt for clues to universe's darkest secrets
1
2
3
4
5
6