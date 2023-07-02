Mt Ruapehu officially opens its doors for 2023 ski season

After almost a year of uncertainty, Mt Ruapehu has officially opened its doors for the 2023 ski season.

A winter blast covered the ski field, treating locals and school holidaymakers who flocked to the region.

Sleds were the first to test out the fresh powder.

It's been a rollercoaster year for central North Island snow enthusiasts.

The ski field's operator, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, went into administration last October and an unsuccessful creditors vote last week saw the operation officially file for liquidation.

This week the Government threw the region a lifeline with a $5 million bail-out loan for the 2023 ski season.

The mountain's 300 staff had their hands full getting ready this morning.

Ruapehu chief executive Jono Dean said around 20 centimetres had fallen overnight.

“This has been the lollies after what has been a very difficult period for the company so to see this much snow on day one is extraordinary,” he said.

“This is a stark contrast to 2022 where we never had this much snow so early in the season.

“Everybody is absolutely stoked – it’s great to see so many smiles back on the maunga.”

The Mt Ruapehu team plans to progressively open lifts and terrain, with hopes of skiing next week as snow conditions and weather allow.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan said the $5m cash injection will allow liquidators to make an informed decision.

“We’ve always been committed to finding a way to ensure the ski season on Mount Ruapehu goes ahead this year,” she said.

“All expressions of interest are being considered in relation to the Government support, and MBIE has been asked by Government to engage with the bidders to determine the best outcome for RAL’s creditors, the Crown, the community and the local economy. The final decision in relation to a sale remains with the RAL liquidator.”

1News understands there are now three expressions of interest – Whakapapa Holdings, Pure Turoa and Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu on behalf of Tūwharetoa.