Business
1News

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts officially liquidated, future uncertain

By Sam Kelway, 1News Reporter
10:30am

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has officially been placed into liquidation at the High Court in Auckland today.

Yesterday afternoon creditors gathered for the watershed meeting in Auckland, Ohakune and Wellington to vote on the ski field’s future.

Three options were presented to creditors, including options to buy Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields for $1, but the “worst case scenario” landed the business in court this morning seeking liquidation.

RAL’s lawyer David Friar told the court the company filed an urgent application for liquidation following yesterday’s meeting.

He said the company has no other option but to do so. He said the company was “hopelessly insolvent and unable to pay its debts”.

Justice Christine Grice placed the company into liquidation just after 10am.

The administrators will also stay on as liquidators of RAL.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiBusinessTourism

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt to remove cap on skilled migrant workers

Govt to remove cap on skilled migrant workers

It's in an effort to help businesses attract workers and fill skill shortages.

5:20am

'Raise corporate taxes': Greens on banking fairness study

'Raise corporate taxes': Greens on banking fairness study

The party's finance spokesperson says it shouldn't take an inquiry to realise there are thousands of people struggling to cover the basics.

1:54pm

2:14

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

Tue, Jun 20

4:11

'The best deal possible': Banking probe launched as profits soar

'The best deal possible': Banking probe launched as profits soar

Tue, Jun 20

2:14

Tourism boss asks for more taxpayer money to fund plans

Tourism boss asks for more taxpayer money to fund plans

Sun, Jun 18

2:30

Police appeal after man critically injured in Whanganui assault

Police appeal after man critically injured in Whanganui assault

Sun, Jun 18

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

37 mins ago

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

39 mins ago

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

48 mins ago

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

4:40

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

11:57am

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

11:42am

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour
1
2
3
4
5
6