Kiwis line up for fuel as Govt discount ends this week

Aucklanders have been lining up at the pump to squeeze out their last litres of discounted petrol before the Government's fuel subsidy ends on Saturday.

Currently, fuel is discounted by 25 cents per litre — which was introduced last year amid soaring fuel prices, and that's now set to end.

At a Waitomo petrol station on Auckland's Manukau Road, motorists were filling up their tanks before the hike on Saturday morning.

Most of them drive daily for work or other activities — which means the new prices will change their budget.

"It's a burden on me," one man said.

"I have to go to work, get the kids to school. Everywhere I need to use my car because public transport sucks.

"I will definitely have to think about using my car less."

One man called it "horrible", saying prices, which are going to be close to $3 per litre, are just too high.

"I need to fill up before they go up. It's tragic, really," he said.

Man filling up his car in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

An Uber driver 1News spoke to said the hike will have an affect on his work and weekly income.

"It'll affect us, making money. What is there to do," he said.

While some of the drivers were upset about the changes, others were indifferent, saying they had no choice but to "suck it up".

"I don't really have much choice in terms of my regular commute, so I've just gotta suck it up, really," a man said.

"They're pretty expensive anyway compared to the rest of the world," a woman said.

AA fuel spokesman Terry Collins has advised people on how to brace for the increase in prices.

"I'd advise people to fill up their tank at least two or three days before the 30th of June to avoid any potential queues," he said.

People can also limit the impact of the higher fuel costs by using alternate modes of transport or looking for discounts.

"The best way to save on fuel is to use another way of travelling rather than driving if you can, but that obviously only works in some situations."

The discount on road user charges is also ending.

Half-price public transport for most adults also ends on June 30.

From July, children aged 5-12 will be able to use public transport for free, while it will be half-price for those aged 13-24.

