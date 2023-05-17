Why Kiwis are being encouraged to 'shop around' for fuel

Kiwis are being encouraged to "shop around" when it comes to petrol prices.

Commerce Commission chairman John Small said fuel prices can vary quite significantly depending on where you are in the country.

In Christchurch, 91 costs $2.59 per litre, while in Wellington it's $2.66 per litre.

"It's a very mixed picture across the country I think it's fair to say," Small said.

"Big spreads between cities but also within cities, which in some ways is kind of more of a concern."

He said, for example, in different parts of Wellington there can be a difference of 10-15 cents per litre.

"Everybody in the supply chain is trying to make a profit and they're doing that however they can."

Small said a helpful tool people can use to scope out the best prices is an app called Gaspy.

"It's a crowdsourced app so you know if you use it you might want to think about contributing to the prices you see as well.

"It is really important right now for consumers to shop around, there can be big money in it so keep an eye on who's expensive and who's not."

In November last year, the Government announced a suite of initiatives to help strengthen New Zealand's fuel sector.

The Government also agreed to give the Commerce Commission the power to "step in and set fair prices" if necessary to help promote competition in wholesale pricing.

Small said the commission is "still trying to build a proper picture of what's going on here".

"It's surprising to us to see such big differences within a city. Auckland is the same.

"There's some interesting puzzles that to be honest we haven't quite gotten to the bottom of yet but the key point is we're shining a light on what's happening here."