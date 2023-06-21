AA's advice to Kiwi drivers as fuel subsidies come to an end

With fuel subsidies set to come off at the end of the month, AA has released advice for New Zealanders on preparing for the price hike.

The 25 cents per litre discount that was first introduced in March last year due to a spike in fuel prices has provided some financial relief for New Zealanders battling the cost of living.

The AA fuel spokesman Terry Collins has advised people on how to brace for the increase in prices.

"I’d advise people to fill up their tank at least two or three days before the 30th of June to avoid any potential queues," he said.

People can also limit the impact of the higher fuel costs by using alternate modes of transport or looking for discounts.

"The best way to save on fuel is to use another way of travelling rather than driving if you can, but that obviously only works in some situations."

For those needing to use a car, it’s worth shopping around for fuel.

There can be big differences in fuel prices between different petrol stations in the same area. The Gaspy App shows you nearby prices, Collins said.

"You can also make significant savings by making the most of the numerous fuel discount schemes," he said.

Other useful ways include planning multiple tasks in one outing, and driving smoothly.

"Having a heavy foot on the accelerator and brake pedals chews through more fuel than you’d think. And make sure all your tyres are at the right pressure."

"Other worthwhile tactics are planning trips to avoid congestion and combining multiple tasks in one outing. Anything that cuts down on engine running time will reduce fuel consumption," said Collins.

The discount on road user charges is also ending.

Half-price public transport for most adults also ends on June 30.

From July, children aged 5-12 will be able to use public transport for free, while it will be half-price for those aged 13-24.