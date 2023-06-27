New Zealand
1News

Northland police make prehistoric find among cars and cannabis

1:31pm
Police with Sophie the dinosaur and her gorilla pal.

Police with Sophie the dinosaur and her gorilla pal. (Source: Supplied)

Northland police made an unexpected prehistoric find while carrying out search warrants last week.

Kerikeri Police carried out three search warrants while investigating reports of burglaries in the Mid North and Whangārei.

At one of the addresses Sophie the dinosaur and her gorilla pal were discovered after being reported stolen from a Kerikeri business in May.

Both of the novelty attraction pieces had been damaged by their captors.

"While police are glad to be able to return the items, it is it unacceptable to take property that does not belong to you, and very disheartening to return the items in a poor condition," Detective Sergeant Bart Graham said.

In addition to the unusual finds, police also found three vehicles, vehicle parts, and a commercial truck and trailer unit alleged to be stolen in recent months.

Cannabis and $13,000 in cash was also seized at the addresses.

Four men, aged between 18 and 36, were arrested and charged over the stolen items.

Police said they are all due to reappear in the Kaikohe and Whangārei District Courts in "due course".

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

