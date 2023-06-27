Five people injured after crash near Whangārei, SH1 closed

A section of State Highway 1 has been closed north of Whangārei after a two-vehicle crash left five people injured this afternoon.
Police said the crash was reported just after 2pm on SH1 near Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapapa.
"State Highway 1 is closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd and a diversion is in place at Hukerenui Rd," police said in a statement.
St John said five people were taken to hospital from the scene of the crash, two with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
