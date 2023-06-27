Five people injured after crash near Whangārei, SH1 closed

A section of State Highway 1 has been closed north of Whangārei after a two-vehicle crash left five people injured this afternoon.

Police said the crash was reported just after 2pm on SH1 near Puhipuhi Rd, Whakapapa.

"State Highway 1 is closed between Hukerenui Rd and Jordan Valley Rd and a diversion is in place at Hukerenui Rd," police said in a statement.

St John said five people were taken to hospital from the scene of the crash, two with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries.

SH1 NORTH OF WHANGAREI - 2:50PM

A crash has closed a section of #SH1 near Puhipuhi Rd in Whakapapa. Follow directions of emergency services and delay your journey if possible.More:https://t.co/UusqZkpQ4f.^HJ pic.twitter.com/q8HDOrKLAA — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 27, 2023

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.