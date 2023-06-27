Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

A group of Dunedin youths allegedly went on a four-day car stealing spree, posting footage of their joyrides to TikTok.

Police confirmed to 1News that since Friday more than 20 vehicles, including Mazda Demios, Toyota Aquas and Nissan Tiidas, were either stolen or attempted to be stolen. Police believe the incidents were connected.

Two youths were taken into custody about 4am this morning after a spree which started at 10pm last night. A police dog had tracked them down.

The pair had crashed a car they allegedly stole from Silverstream Valley Rd, crashing into a bank on Puddle Alley.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the youths were making TikToks during their spree — which may help with investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are filming themselves for posting on social media," Bond said.

‘"Police are asking parents that if they become aware of those videos, can they please contact us on 105 and save a copy and share it with us so that that can assist us in our investigation."

He said that four cars were stolen last night from Corstorphine, Waitati, Waikouaiti and North East Valley. Another six had been tampered with.

Bond believes the youths were stealing for the "thrill" of it, cruising around looking for other cars. He said there was at least one more youth involved in the incidents.

Some cars have been returned to their owners.