New Zealand
1News

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

7:21pm
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

A group of Dunedin youths allegedly went on a four-day car stealing spree, posting footage of their joyrides to TikTok.

Police confirmed to 1News that since Friday more than 20 vehicles, including Mazda Demios, Toyota Aquas and Nissan Tiidas, were either stolen or attempted to be stolen. Police believe the incidents were connected.

Two youths were taken into custody about 4am this morning after a spree which started at 10pm last night. A police dog had tracked them down.

The pair had crashed a car they allegedly stole from Silverstream Valley Rd, crashing into a bank on Puddle Alley.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the youths were making TikToks during their spree — which may help with investigations.

"They are filming themselves for posting on social media," Bond said.

‘"Police are asking parents that if they become aware of those videos, can they please contact us on 105 and save a copy and share it with us so that that can assist us in our investigation."

He said that four cars were stolen last night from Corstorphine, Waitati, Waikouaiti and North East Valley. Another six had been tampered with.

Bond believes the youths were stealing for the "thrill" of it, cruising around looking for other cars. He said there was at least one more youth involved in the incidents.

Some cars have been returned to their owners.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

SHARE ME

More Stories

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

The teenager is alleged to have been the "main instigator" in several brutal assaults in the Hastings CBD, police say.

13 mins ago

Queenstown housing crisis: Safety worries over overcrowded homes

Queenstown housing crisis: Safety worries over overcrowded homes

A migrant worker said they were living and sharing facilities with more than 25 other people, including some living in illegal cabins.

3:19pm

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

Botched Auckland burglary: 12yo among 5 youths in custody

2:33pm

Northland police make prehistoric find among cars and cannabis

Northland police make prehistoric find among cars and cannabis

1:31pm

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

12:47pm

Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

Christchurch vape store ram-raided overnight

12:04pm

0:24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

PM Chris Hipkins meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

4:15

PM Chris Hipkins meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

13 mins ago

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

14-year-old teen arrested over Hastings CBD assaults

33 mins ago

Aus professor copied PhD students' work, published as his own

Aus professor copied PhD students' work, published as his own

53 mins ago

Wild weather ruins a third of New Zealand's strawberry plants

Wild weather ruins a third of New Zealand's strawberry plants

7:42pm

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

2:37

Teen facing uncertain future after finding out he's an overstayer

7:21pm

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree

Dunedin youths film joyride during alleged car-stealing spree
1
2
3
4
5
6