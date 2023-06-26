World
1News

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
18 mins ago
Indigenous Australians want to give First Nations people a greater voice in the country's parliamentary system.

Indigenous Australians want to give First Nations people a greater voice in the country's parliamentary system. (Source: 1News)

A new poll out overnight has dealt a major blow to the yes campaign for Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum.

The latest research conducted by Newspoll shows if the vote on the indigenous advisory group being established in the constitution were put to the public today, it would fail.

The yes vote has slipped to 43%, down four points, while the no vote has increased to 47%.

For a referendum to pass in Australia, it needs majority support in the majority of states.

However, speaking to media this morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he's not concerned by the slip in support and argued that campaigning still has a long way to go.

"We will be out there putting the case," he said.

"The case to recognise indigenous Australians in our constitution, the case as well to give them a voice, basically in an advisory body, which gives advice on matters that affect indigenous Australians."

A bill confirming the referendum passed the Senate last week. However, a date for the vote is yet to be set.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

It's believed the workers were installing a new boiler at the popular company's state-of-the-art new factory.

6:01pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Angus Craig, celebrating his short, but full, life following a devastating bus crash which killed 10 people.

5:05pm

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

1:44pm

Queensland plans to ban five dangerous dog breeds

Queensland plans to ban five dangerous dog breeds

5:00am

Brazilians in Aus sentenced for importing cocaine hidden in Xbox

Brazilians in Aus sentenced for importing cocaine hidden in Xbox

Fri, Jun 23

Pleas in a pod: Dolphins teach each other how to beg

Pleas in a pod: Dolphins teach each other how to beg

Fri, Jun 23

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

18 mins ago

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

6:01pm

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

Explosion injures four at Bundaberg Brewery in Queensland

5:41pm

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

0:24

'Unusual for Carterton' - Homicide probe enters second day

5:05pm

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

First funeral held for victim of NSW wedding bus crash

4:53pm

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer

2:24

FIFA World Cup: Afghan-Kiwi thrilled to volunteer
1
2
3
4
5
6