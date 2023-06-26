Voice to Parliament: major blow for yes campaign in latest poll

A new poll out overnight has dealt a major blow to the yes campaign for Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum.

The latest research conducted by Newspoll shows if the vote on the indigenous advisory group being established in the constitution were put to the public today, it would fail.

The yes vote has slipped to 43%, down four points, while the no vote has increased to 47%.

For a referendum to pass in Australia, it needs majority support in the majority of states.

However, speaking to media this morning, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he's not concerned by the slip in support and argued that campaigning still has a long way to go.

"We will be out there putting the case," he said.

"The case to recognise indigenous Australians in our constitution, the case as well to give them a voice, basically in an advisory body, which gives advice on matters that affect indigenous Australians."

A bill confirming the referendum passed the Senate last week. However, a date for the vote is yet to be set.