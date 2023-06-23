New Zealand
Pike River: Remains of up to three miners located

12:30pm
Human remains of two, possibly three bodies have been found in the Pike River mine.

Human remains of two, possibly three bodies have been found in the Pike River mine.

Human remains of two, possibly three more miners have been found in the Pike River mine.

Police said the miners were located in the crib room area during the final stages of the second borehole drilling programme.

All 10 boreholes have now been drilled, imaged, and resealed.

Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said police are not able to say who the men might be.

"Previously, police have been able to narrow down the possibilities based on information about where the miners were working prior to the first explosion.

"Unfortunately, in this case, we're not able to do that."

Sweeney said one of two missing drift runners, vehicles used to transport miners and materials underground, have been found in the same area.

He said the families of all 29 miners were notified of the discovery on Wednesday.

"We recognise this process is extremely difficult for the families and we are committed to keeping them up to date on our investigation into the first explosion at the mine in November 2010.

"The completion of the borehole programme means we are now focusing on other aspects of the investigation.

"This includes working through witness statements and re-interviewing some of those involved."

The families have also released a statement, saying: "The end of evidence gathering at Pike River Mine signals a new chapter in the fight for truth and justice."

Anna Osborne, who lost her husband in the mine, says the reentry of Pike River and the investigation has returned some honour to New Zealand.

"The effort that this government and now the police have put into getting back into Pike and then investigating the trove of evidence that has produced has gone a long way to putting right some of the injustices and lies Pike families have faced since that awful day in 2010.

"Justice is being done and I am confident it will end in accountability for those responsible."

New ZealandWest CoastCrime and JusticeAccidents

