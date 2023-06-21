NZ loses junior biathlon world champion Wright to US

New Zealand’s medal hopes at the 2026 Winter Olympics have taken a serious hit with confirmation that junior world champion biathlete Campbell Wright will now compete for the United States.

The US finally got their man after years of pitching the allegiance swap, jokingly telling Wright, who competed for New Zealand at last year’s Beijing Olympics but holds dual citizenship through his American parents, to “come to the dark side” back in 2021.

But Wright chose New Zealand for Beijing for loyalty’s sake and he shone in his Olympic debut with a personal best.

But his results last year only fuelled the Americans' bid as he started to train with the US team and see the mountain of resources at their disposal.

In the end, it was too good an opportunity to turn down, Biathlon NZ chairman Tim David said.

“He’s had a great experience with [the US],” David said.

“The US team made no secret that they were very keen on him from the start. They saw him as a massive potential talent for the future.”

David said Biathlon NZ and the NZOC fully support Wright’s move.

“He’s a huge loss,” he said.

“We had no idea he was going to be as good as he turned out to be. We have all been a fan of his since he was 13 years old and showed such enthusiasm and promise but we’ve constantly been amazed at his progress so far.

“My view and the view of the Biathlon NZ committee and all of the community here in Wanaka that cross country ski is whatever is best for Campbell is what he should do.”

Wright’s transfer comes into effect on July 1.