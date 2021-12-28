Kiwi biathlete in hot demand as Olympic deadline looms

He’s one of the most wanted Kiwi athletes in the world right now, yet many here won’t have even heard of him.

He is Campbell Wright. Born in Rotorua, bred in Wanaka, based in Italy – hoping to end up in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

And in his first season on the World Cup circuit, he’s proved he’s capable.

The 19-year-old has become only the second teenager in the history of the sport – a mix of cross country skiing and shooting – to win World Cup points.

“It’s nice to be up against the big dogs,” Wright said.

“The French team are like the All Blacks of France man, it’s crazy...and here’s me just trying my hardest.”

Because the criteria he has to meet in order to qualify is tough.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has 10 wildcard entries to the Games – Campbell’s comfortably fourth.

But the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has the final say, and in order to be selected he must be top-16 at the World Cup and he is currently only in the top-40.

His Italian coach told 1News Sport there is “no way Campbell doesn’t go”.

“In the entire world there is not another Campbell Wright. I speak to a lot of coaches from big national federations and they’re all jealous of him,” said Luca Bormolini.

Team USA would have him in a heartbeat and he’s eligible – his parents are American and Campbell has a dual citizenship.

Campbell’s coach said Team USA is constantly asking the teen to "come to the dark side".

“But you have the most proud Kiwi in the world who refuses and says 'no I’m a true Kiwi, and I’ll represent my country cause it’s what I am',” Luca said.

The qualification window closes on January 15. Outcome pending, Campbell Wright could (very reluctantly) be the one who got away.