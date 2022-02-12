NZ biathlete Wright 75th in 10km sprint at Beijing Olympics

New Zealand biathlete Campbell Wright has finished 75th in the men's 10km sprint at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Campbell Wright competes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Getty)

The 19-year-old was the youngest in the 94-man field and needed to shoot cleanly in order to keep pace with his older, stronger rivals.

But the Wānaka teenager missed a shot at each of the two shooting stations, meaning he had to ski penalty laps for each.

The time lost meant Wright slipped down the standings, finishing three minutes 13.7 seconds behind gold medallist Johannes Thingnes Boe, of Norway.

France's Quentin Fillon Maillet took silver while Boe's brother Tarjei won bronze.

Wright came into the sprint having impressed in his Olympic debut earlier this week, finishing 32nd in the 20km individual race.