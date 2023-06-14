New Zealand
1News

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

5:43pm
Mongrel Mob headquarters in Mataura.

Mongrel Mob headquarters in Mataura. (Source: Supplied)

Eleven men have been arrested after a months-long investigation into offences police believe are linked to the Mongrel Mob in Southland, particularly the Mataura Chapter.

The alleged offences include attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and firearms offences, police said in a statement this afternoon.

The arrests were made over the past two days as part of a crackdown dubbed Operation Pakari.

"The incidents involved include a drive-by shooting in Centre Street, Invercargill in January 2022; incidents in February and in April last year where people were dropped off at Gore Hospital seriously injured; and a drive-by shooting in Elizabeth Street, Invercargill last June.

"Staff had by midday Wednesday executed 12 search warrants at addresses in Mataura, Gore, Dunedin, and Hamilton," police said.

Three of the arrests for the "Southland-based offending" were made in Auckland.

The arrested men are aged between 16 and 43, and many allegedly have strong links to organised crime in the Southland district.

"As our investigations are ongoing, police cannot rule out further arrests," police said.

'These groups are not welcome here'

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said the arrests were the result of "tireless" work to protect the community.

"These groups are not welcome here; we see the harm they inflict through organised criminal activity and we will target the people who seek to profit from that harm," Bowman said.

And officers will aim to engage "in a deeper way" with the affected families, working with social agencies and offering support to prevent further harm from occurring in the long-term.

"It's one thing to arrest a parent, it's another to leave another caregiver struggling to support the family," Bowman said.

"While we are focused on holding people to account for what is serious violent offending, police's role is also to be victim-focused.

"This could be as simple as budgeting advice, or more significant interventions such as child welfare agencies being involved."

