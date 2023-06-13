Couple with a love for dogs and art remembered fondly after fatal crash

The couple who died in a car crash in East Auckland nearly two weeks ago have today been named by police.

They were husband and wife David and Norris (also known as Jill) McArthur, aged 83 and 81.

The couple were killed following a crash on Botany Rd, at the corner of Golflands Dr, Botany Downs, at 2.52pm on May 31.

Jill died at the scene and David, who was the driver of the car, died in Middlemore Hospital on June 2. Multiple others were also injured in the crash.

The pair's dog, a beagle named Misty-Rose, also died in the crash. Another dog, Ruskin, was taken to a nearby vet.

It's understood the vet bill for the terrier, who is now recovering, was taken care of by members of the Botany community and by those in the Auckland Beagle Club, which they were keenly involved in.

Auckland Beagle Club secretary Julie Murray said the couple were longstanding members of the club and often came to the club's monthly walks.

Beagle Club president Ray Linton-Brown attended the funeral on Friday.

Murray said she understood there was a beagle guard of honour to represent the couple’s love of their dogs.

"We consider the McArthurs very beloved and respected members of the club and they will be very much missed as part of our pack," she said.

"Beagles are very much a pack animal and that’s how we refer to ourselves as a club. We are a pack."

The pair were also accomplished artists and avid art lovers. Both had won awards in art competitions and some of the awards were on display at the funeral on Friday.

Locals posted tributes for the McArthurs on social media, remembering them as keen dog walkers.

"Every day, twice a day, rain or shine, they would be walking their two doggies," one said.

The accident has also been described as "tragic, heartbreaking and needless" by locals, some of whom witnessed the crash.

Police told 1News the investigation is ongoing and cannot release any further details over what led to the crash, which also involved a silver BMW.

Four separate roads were closed following the accident, which also affected many caregivers who were unable to collect their children directly from a local school on Golflands Dr.

Police urge locals to drive with caution

It comes as Counties Manukau Police issued a statement today urging East Aucklanders to take care behind the wheel.

"Police are urging motorists in East Auckland to drive safely following a tumultuous week on the roads.

"In the past seven days, Counties Manukau Police have issued 103 infringements, processed 24 drunk drivers from one impairment prevention team alone, and attended a double fatality in Botany."

Counties Manukau East’s Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook said it was disappointing to have drivers in the community operating cars while intoxicated or not complying with the road rules.

“Alcohol, speeding and using cell phones while driving can cause serious crashes that are avoidable. We will continue to target these drivers to ensure everyone on our roads are safe.”

Police are urging motorists to make the conscious choice to drive distraction-free.

“Put the phone away or pull over if you need to use it,” Inspector Cook said.