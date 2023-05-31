New Zealand
1News

1 dead, multiple injured after East Auckland crash

8 mins ago
Crash scene at Botany.

Crash scene at Botany. (Source: 1News)

One person is dead and multiple people have been injured after an East Auckland crash this afternoon.

Police said the crash on Botany Rd, at the corner of Golflands Dr, happened just before 3pm.

St John said ambulance officers took five patients to Middlemore Hospital — two in a serious condition and three in a moderate condition.

Police have now confirmed one person died at the scene of the crash and added another person has since been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

"Diversions remain in place around the scene at the intersections of Botany Road and Millhouse Drive, and Botany and Tarnica Roads, and these are expected to remain for several hours," police said.

Police are advising motorists to expect lengthy delays and to avoid travelling in the area where possible.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

