The WWII innovation reconnecting Gisborne after the cyclone

They've been around for decades, and Waka Kotahi describes them as "ideal" for emergencies. But what's a Bailey bridge?

The kit-set structures were first developed during World War II, and they're still considered the go-to option here for quick fixes.

They're named after British inventor Sir Donald Bailey. The structure is based on a foundation of transoms and panels.

"New Zealand would be stuffed without Bailey bridges," project manager Murray Ford reckons.

He would know. Ford is part of the group working to assemble Hikuwai Bailey bridge on SH35 north of Gisborne.

The original bridge was severely damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

"It's elegant in its functionality, very effective, lightweight but very strong," Ford told Seven Sharp.

At 82 metres long, the Hikuwai Bailey bridge is scheduled to open in the middle of next week.

"No point fixing something that worked a long time ago and is still doing the trick," foreman Ryan Perkins said.