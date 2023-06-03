Displaced, disabled Wairoa man returns home, mayor drives him back

After four months of displacement, community outcry and mayor-grade frustration, Gavin Jones is finally home.

Since April, TVNZ Chief Correspondent John Campbell has followed the emotional journey of Gavin, a disabled 69-year-old man who was vacated from his home back in February following Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as the community he's known for all his life.

Though it was key to secure his safety, the sudden departure broke his heart - and those of his neighbours, local shopkeepers and the fire brigade, that treasure each and every encounter with him.

His new spot in Rotorua wasn't necessarily bad, but it was lonesome and hours away from anyone he knows - Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said it could be considered as elder, psychological and/or emotional abuse.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, left, and Gavin Jones in a car together, on their way home. (Source: Craig Little)

Little had been appealing for Gavin's return for months, telling 1News today that a "breakthrough" had been made with the Ministry for Disabled People within the last week.

In the past couple of days, he found himself further south for business reasons, and today decided to make a quick stop to pick up a local hero... and a mate.

"I was at a conference in Napier, I stayed overnight in Taupō and decided I ought to swing by Rotorua and get [Gavin] back home where he belongs," he told 1News.

Little shared the news of Gavin's return in a Facebook post featuring a selfie - something the mayor assures he would usually never do - and a caption proudly proclaiming that "Gavs coming home!" (sic).

Right from the city limits, Gavin Jones received a warm welcome home. (Source: Craig Little)

On the drive home, Little said Gavin couldn't contain his excitement and was overwhelmed once they were back in familiar territory.

"Gav kept asking: 'When are we home?' throughout the drive," Little said.

Gavin often speaks louder than most - a personal quality he doesn't shy away from - telling Little as they neared Wairoa that it was "as if the town crier were coming back home!"

Lovingly-crafted cardboard signs with balloons lined the roads as they arrived in Wairoa, with messages like "Love you Gav" and "We missed you Gav" blessing the local legend as he returned to his kingdom.

"I told [Gavin] that I would never get a welcome like this, and I'm the mayor!" Little laughed, "He was in absolute tears once we got to where he was staying."

Like many other disabled persons in Wairoa, Gavin has been displaced for months on end. (Source: Craig Little)

Gavin will be staying with a "well-respected couple" with an available unit until his old one is back and running again, which depends on how soon his provider, IDEA Services, can get it going.

"That could be in the next two weeks, could be a month, who knows?" Little said.

He attributes the overwhelming love for Gavin to Wairoa's small-town vibe and to the 69-year-old's own disposition.

"I think we just respect each other more than, say, in bigger cities," he said.

"Gavin is one of those guys that is so lovable. Everyone knows him and adores him. It just hasn't been the same since he was forced away."

The Wairoa community was ecstatic to welcome Gavin back. (Source: Craig Little)

After Cyclone Gabrielle made landfall in February, Gavin and many other Wairoa locals receiving specialist care, such as disability services, respite care and dementia care, were spread far and wide.

In terms of getting those people back, the work is far from done.

"I've talked to aged care providers here who've broken down in tears and say, 'I just want them home!'" Little said.

"Taking them away from people they know, people they love, it's wrong.

"That lack of manaakitanga, that's not the Wairoa way."