Entertainment
1News

Rapper 50 Cent to bring his Final Lap Tour to NZ this year

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
11:00am
50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour comes to Spark Arena for one night on December 14.

50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour comes to Spark Arena for one night on December 14. (Source: Supplied)

Rapper 50 Cent is coming to New Zealand later this year.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Get Rich or Die Tryin', 50 Cent will be playing a one-off show in Auckland.

The Grammy award-winner, real name Curtis Jackson, is bringing his Final Lap Tour to Spark Arena on December 14.

With more than 30 million record sales to his name, the hip hop star will be performing his biggest tracks as well as songs which haven't been played live for years.

"You’ve waited long enough," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m hittin’ the globe on this one."

After releasing his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which peaked at number 3 on New Zealand charts, 50 Cent has gone on to achieve success beyond music.

He's credited an actor, director, executive producer and entrepreneur with his ventures including a lucrative deal with VitaminWater when it was sold to Coca-Cola for billions in 2007.

Last year, he performed alongside Eminem, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The In Da Club hitmaker last travelled to Aotearoa in 2019 for a gig with Black Eyed Peas, Keri Hilson and Jason Derulo.

General public tickets to see 50 Cent go on sale June 8.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Singer Sia diagnosed with autism: 'I'm on the spectrum'

Singer Sia diagnosed with autism: 'I'm on the spectrum'

“For 45 years, I was like… ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.”

10:13am

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

It's the first time Khalifa will be returning to Australasia since his 2015 sold out tour.

Tue, May 30

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

Mon, May 29

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

Mon, May 29

1:01

Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner at Paris show

Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner at Paris show

Mon, May 29

Tina Turner will be laid to rest at private funeral

Tina Turner will be laid to rest at private funeral

Sat, May 27

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

2:04pm

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

1:53pm

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

1:38pm

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

1:28pm

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:56

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:15pm

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
1
2
3
4
5
6