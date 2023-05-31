Rapper 50 Cent to bring his Final Lap Tour to NZ this year

Rapper 50 Cent is coming to New Zealand later this year.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Get Rich or Die Tryin', 50 Cent will be playing a one-off show in Auckland.

The Grammy award-winner, real name Curtis Jackson, is bringing his Final Lap Tour to Spark Arena on December 14.

With more than 30 million record sales to his name, the hip hop star will be performing his biggest tracks as well as songs which haven't been played live for years.

"You’ve waited long enough," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m hittin’ the globe on this one."

After releasing his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which peaked at number 3 on New Zealand charts, 50 Cent has gone on to achieve success beyond music.

He's credited an actor, director, executive producer and entrepreneur with his ventures including a lucrative deal with VitaminWater when it was sold to Coca-Cola for billions in 2007.

Last year, he performed alongside Eminem, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The In Da Club hitmaker last travelled to Aotearoa in 2019 for a gig with Black Eyed Peas, Keri Hilson and Jason Derulo.

General public tickets to see 50 Cent go on sale June 8.