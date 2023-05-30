Entertainment
Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
1:44pm
Hamilton will run from May 30 - June 11 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Hamilton will run from May 30 - June 11 at Auckland's Spark Arena. (Source: Supplied)

Hamilton received a standing ovation over the weekend as the musical kicked off in Auckland for its New Zealand debut.

Storytelling through song and dance took hold of Spark Arena on Sunday evening as thousands of fans packed out the venue to catch the highly-acclaimed show.

The production was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in its initial run.

Through a series of musical genres and dance styles, the story digs deep into the American Founding Father, based on the 2004 book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.

Those in attendance flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the show, praising the talent of the cast who have just completed a series of shows in Australia.

New Zealand actor Matu Ngaropo prompted huge cheers from his home crowd as he stepped out for his part in the first number.

Matu Ngaropo (pictured) was selected by Hamilton's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for the role.

Matu Ngaropo (pictured) was selected by Hamilton's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for the role. (Source: Supplied)

Ngaropo (​​Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Rarawa, and Ngāti Porou) was celebrated for his powerful and emotional performance of George Washington.

One person shared online Ngaropo was the "best George Washington ever and it’s not even a question" while someone else posted he was "shining like a superstar".

Ngaropo wasn't the only Kiwi to take the stage, New Zealand-born performer Akina Edmonds gave an mesmerising performance as Angelica Schuyler.

Fans took to their feet at the end of the show as the actors took their final bow.

Vanessa Immink, who worked as a producer on the show, shared: "What a night to celebrate Maori excellence, indigenous excellence and world class performing arts right here in Aotearoa."

New Zealand-born performer Akina Edmonds (right) is taking to the stage as Angelica Schuyler.

New Zealand-born performer Akina Edmonds (right) is taking to the stage as Angelica Schuyler. (Source: Supplied)

Director Thomas Kail called the casting "first-rate", praising the level of talent as "rivalling both Broadway and the West End".

"I have been deeply impressed by the exceptionally talented and diverse candidates from all over Australia and New Zealand," he says.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015 and has gone on to win Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The production will run from May 30 - June 11 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

