One Direction star returning to New Zealand for one-off show

Former One Direction star Niall Horan is heading to New Zealand for one show next year.

The Irish singer is bringing his The Show Live On Tour to Auckland's Spark Arena on April 26 2024, in celebration of his third studio album.

It's not the first time Horan will perform to Kiwi fans. He visited Aotearoa in 2018 as part of his Flicker world tour.

Following the announcement, the chart-topping songwriter said he's looking forward to spending time here again.

"I have said it many times, but I do mean it when I say that the times I have spent down under are some of the best periods of my life," he said.

"I have had amazing shows in Australia and New Zealand, and I cannot wait to be back in 2024.

"My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place."

The show will take place on April 26 2024. (Source: Supplied)

Eager to return to the stage, the showcase is tipped to include his most personal material yet.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” he said.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

The show will include his already released singles Heaven and Meltdown which boast more than 6.8 million streams across Australia and New Zealand.

Horan has sold more than 80 million records and ventured around the world as part of One Direction.

It comes after his former bandmate Harry Styles brought his Love On Tour show Auckland in March.

The popstar left fans in hysterics when he joked about completing the Census 2023 at Mt Smart Stadium show in Auckland.

Tickets for Horan's all-ages show go on sale June 2 on Ticketmaster.