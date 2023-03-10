Snoop Dogg on inspiring next generation after 'spiritual' NZ welcome

Snoop Dogg arrived in New Zealand last night ahead of two stadium concerts over the weekend. Fiona Connor met up with the hip hop icon at a special welcome at Auckland Airport.

He's one of the biggest rappers in the world with a career spanning more than three decades, but Snoop Dogg doesn't take for granted the power of inspiring the next generation.

The hip hop icon had just touched down in Auckland when he was welcomed with a moving pōwhiri before he met with local teenagers who presented him with artwork they'd created — just for their idol.

A series of heartwarming moments unfolded as each of the group explained the inspiration behind their pieces, with Snoop Dogg appearing genuinely grateful and touched by the gestures.

Speaking exclusively to 1News, he said: "I'm an artist, so as an artist you inspire artists and you're inspired by artists, that's what it's all about.

Snoop Dogg took the time to pose for photos with those who had travelled to see him. (Source: 1News)

"When I was a young kid I was inspired by people and it drove me to where I am now, so I love the fact kids are inspired by me and they get a little bit of something from me, so I just try to make sure that I can give them something to grow on."

The teenagers were from the Kākano Youth Arts Collective — a not-for-profit arts collective out of Corban Estate Arts Centre, working with kids between the ages of 12 and 22 who are not in mainstream education.

Youth Support Coordinator Sarah Candler said the kids who use the space often come from vulnerable backgrounds but it's moments like this that have the power to help form a brighter future.

"For them being able to gift a piece of art, it's hard to describe in words how much it would mean to them. It means so much to our youth. It means a huge amount."

Snoop Dogg stood tall with an obvious presence of mind as he focused on taking in every moment from his welcome after landing on a private plane.

The star was seen taking off his glasses when he greeted the kapa haka rōpū with a traditional hongi.

He then spent time taking pictures with the group, full of gratitude for anyone who shared just what the moment meant to them.

"It's the second time I've been to this place, they greet me with a spiritual ritual and you can feel it," he said.

"I'm so far in the journey of my life right now I need things like this to happen for me to reassure myself that I'm doing the right thing and I'm in the right environment.

"I really, really needed this. It's so appropriate for the spirit that they give me to continue this tour that I'm on so I appreciate that."

The 'doggfather of rap' is in the country for two shows. He'll play Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium on Friday night before heading back to Auckland for a show at Trusts Outdoors on Saturday night.

Off the back of a run of performances in Australia, Snoop Dogg said he's ready to deliver.

Despite his legend status, the 'doggfather of rap' appeared genuinely humbled by the teenager's worl.

"I'm going to give them the show of their life. I'm going to give them the best show I ever gave them. I'm here, this is a long way from where I come from," he said.

"They have been listening to me for a long time so I like to satisfy and make sure the people get what they've been waiting for."

The show's promoter, Trademark Live director Toby Burrows, told 1News the show has been more than a decade in the making.

"We're super stoked. To be able to bring someone like him, it's just awesome."

Burrows said it was even more amazing to have played a part in getting the kids to meet Snoop Dogg.

He's also worked to get 16 people from the collective to come along to Auckland's show on Saturday.

"It's super special," he said.

More than 30,000 Kiwis are set to catch a glimpse of the star's I Wanna Thank Me Tour.

The hip hop icon celebrates a career full of monumental successes with a steady stream of hits. He's behind 19 studio albums, 17 Grammy nominations and sold tens of millions of records.

Over the years, there's been chart-topping hits like his 1993 What's My Name, as well as collaborations with artists like Pharrell for Drop It Like It's Hot and Dr Dre for the immortal Still D.R.E.

His Super Bowl appearance last year went down as one of the best in the event's history.

At 51 years old, Snoop Dogg remains an unstoppable force which shows no signs of slowing.

He last performed in New Zealand in 2014 when he headlined Big Day Out.