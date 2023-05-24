Auckland residents donating Doritos to help find missing parrot

Aucklanders are donating bags of Dorito chips as the search for a Russell family’s beloved macaw parrot, missing since February, has ramped up in the past few days as he is alleged to have reappeared in Auckland’s southern region.

Three-year-old Pablo went missing in early February after being allegedly attacked by a grumpy neighbour.

His owner’s Lulu and Hamish Peterson said the incident prompted Pablo to flee some 250km to East Auckland’s Pigeon Mountain, where the search for him continued until weather in the area deteriorated in mid-February as Cyclone Gabrielle passed through.

Sightings of Pablo were few until several weeks ago when residents around the South Auckland area of Waiuku began contacting Lulu over sightings of him.

Now bags of Thai sweet chilli Doritos are being placed around properties in order to lure Pablo in, using one of his favourite foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pablo's favourite foods. (Source: Supplied)

He’s also fond of dog roll and walnuts. 1News understands Superior Chunky, the dog roll company, has donated to helping in the search for Pablo.

A resident from the Franklin town of Te Kohanga said she’s put a bag of Doritos on the spa pool cover in the hopes Pablo will swoop on them.

Aucklanders are donating their Doritos to help lure Pablo in. (Source: Supplied)

“I think everybody in Franklin is probably doing the same thing,” she said.

“The kids love the purple Doritos but they are not allowed them in their school lunches any more – they’ve been put aside for Pablo.

“It’s the colour he’s attracted to so if he’s flying around he’s likely to swoop in,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described hearing an “incredible squawking” yesterday in the trees behind their property.

“We normally get cockatoos around here but this was a completely different sound.”

She said finding Pablo would be “like winning Lotto”.

East Auckland resident, Mel Suasua, told 1News efforts to locate the macaw had brought the community together.

“It’s become an absolute obsession,” she said.

“When he left the area we were heartbroken. And now he’s popped back up it’s like ‘everybody get their chips and dog roll!'”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her family had spent a lot of time walking the streets looking for Pablo during their daily walks.

“It has been such an unusual distraction, it captured people’s hearts. It brought back the community spirit trying to find him,” Suasua said.

A vet nurse from Auckland Zoo and other macaw owners have also donated their time to help locate Pablo.

“There have even been offers of support from Australia,” Lulu said.