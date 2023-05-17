Possible eyewitness vehicle sought over Lower Hutt homicide

Police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that may hold "crucial" information about the murder of Craig McKelvie.

McKelvie was found seriously injured at a house on Mason St in Lower Hutt on October 14 last year. He later died in hospital.

Police said they've reviewed "hundreds of hours of CCTV footage" in the area and have recently found footage showing a silver or light-coloured car, possibly a Toyota Prius, parked near the address where McKelvie was fatally injured.

"CCTV shows the car parked on Mason St, near the northern end of Randwick Crescent. It was still on the street when two suspect vehicles, in one of which Mr McKelvie was a passenger, entered Mason St.

"The light-coloured car was only a short distance away, and the people who were inside it may have crucial details about what happened to McKelvie."

Police said they would like to hear from anyone with information about the car.

"If you know this vehicle, or who was in it on the night, please contact us."

They said the investigation has been "non-stop" since October and investigators are following several lines of inquiry.