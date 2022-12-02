Lower Hutt homicide: Vehicle recovered, its movements sought

Police have recovered a second vehicle sought in their ongoing investigation into the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt in October.

The vehicle of interest. (Source: Supplied)

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said in a statement this afternoon that the black 2004 Honda Odyssey with the registration JCT923 was found "thanks to information from the community".

McKelvie died from his injuries in hospital following an assault in Morea, Lower Hutt on Friday, October 14.

Police found the vehicle concealed on a property at an address in Lower Hutt on Wednesday, November 16.

"We were interested in finding this vehicle because we believe that its occupants can assist our investigation and shed some light on exactly what happened the night Mr McKelvie was injured," Todd said.

"From examining the vehicle and revisiting information given to us by the public we were able to execute a search warrant in Lower Hutt yesterday.

"One of the occupants at this address was spoken to by Police and later released without charge," Todd said.

"The investigation team is now interested in the movements of the Honda Odyssey in the Moera area on October 14 and between Moera and Naenae from October 21-23."

Police thanked the public and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account.

"We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to Mr McKelvie's death who are yet to come forward - we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police," Todd said.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.