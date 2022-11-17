Police seeking second car in relation to Lower Hutt homicide

Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie on October 14 are now seeking a second vehicle in relation to his death.

McKelvie, 52, was killed in a serious assault in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera last month.

He was discovered with serious injuries at a Mason Street home, and died after being transferred to hospital.

Police have been looking for a black 2004 Honda Odyssey with the registration JCT923 that was captured on CCTV footage in the area.

They are now seeking information on a blue 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander, in addition to the other car. Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said in a statement tonight.

Both cars are thought to have been in the Moera area when McKelvie was on Mason Street and are of interest to the police investigation into his death.

Police are looking to identify people who were in those two cars on 14 October, and urge anyone with information to contact them.

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.

