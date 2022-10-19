Police release photo of car sought in Lower Hutt homicide

A photo of a van connected to a suspected homicide in Lower Hutt on Friday has been released by police.

A black-coloured vehicle sought by police. (Source: 1News)

Craig McKelvie, 52, died in hospital following a serious assault in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera at about 10pm.

As part of the investigation into the death, police are seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV, and have released an image of it.

“This is a vehicle of interest, captured on CCTV footage in the Moera area around the time Mr McKelvie was at Mason Street," said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

"We are wanting assistance from members of the community to identify the vehicle."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.