Subtropical low could bring heavy rain, severe gales this week

1:09pm
Flooding in Warkwoth on May 9 leaves cars stranded.

Flooding in Warkwoth on May 9 leaves cars stranded. (Source: Supplied)

Another subtropical low could bring heavy rain and severe gales to parts of the country later this week.

MetService said the low is forecast to approach Aotearoa, with an associated front moving southeast over the North Island on Thursday and Friday. The weather system is then forecast to pass over central areas of the North Island on Saturday.

"There is a low confidence of warning amounts of rain about Northland, northern Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula during Thursday and Friday, with a moderate confidence about Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti north of Ruatoria on Friday," MetService said in its severe weather outlook this morning.

"In addition there is a low risk of warning amounts of rain about northern Taranaki and western parts of Tasman on Friday."

As well as potential rain, there is greater confidence of severe gales brought by the subtropical low.

"Strong winds accompany this low and there is a moderate risk of severe northeast gales about parts of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Waitomo during Thursday, which tend northwesterly on Friday into Saturday.

"There is also a low risk of severe westerly gales about central Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District on Saturday."

Further south, more snow is possible about the central Otago and Canterbury high country during Wednesday and Thursday.

Today has seen a thunderstorm produce two waterspouts off Foxton Beach.

It comes after weather from the subtropics caused more flooding for upper parts of the North Island on Tuesday last week.

The downpours saw a Whangārei Boys' High School student swept away to his death on a school caving trip and traffic chaos around Auckland.

