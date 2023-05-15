New Zealand
1News

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
32 mins ago

Two waterspouts were filmed swirling off Foxton Beach in Manawatū this morning.

It comes as a thunderstorm swept through the area, bringing waterspouts, lightning and "decent sized hail".

Peter Halcrow first spotted the waterspouts from a wharf around 9.40am, before racing to the Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving club for a better look.

"There were quite a few people down there having a look," he said. "I've never seen a waterspout before, let alone two."

The waterspouts crossed paths at one point in the video taken by Halcrow. He said they appeared to merge at one stage.

Waterspouts off Foxton Beach.

Waterspouts off Foxton Beach. (Source: Peter Halcrow.)

Halcrow said the waterspouts were accompanied by "decent size hail" that pelted his car.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said a thunderstorm was spotted on radar passing over Foxton Beach, which was responsible for the waterspouts.

"They would have been drawing energy from the ocean which would have fizzled out over land," he said.

He said the storm, which also brought lightning strikes, moved inland across the country.

The only weather watches in place for New Zealand today are for the west coast of the lower South Island.

New ZealandWeather NewsManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Gang members flock to Palmerston North amid homicide investigation

Raniel Kiu, 35, died in hospital after being injured on Thursday night in Dahlia Street, a residential street near the central city.

6:15pm

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Student who died in Abbey Caves to have funeral on Sunday

Year 11 student Karnin Ahoranga Petera died after being trapped in a cave that rapidly filled with water while on a class trip with 14 other students.

Fri, May 12

Homicide probe launched in Palmerston North after man's death

Homicide probe launched in Palmerston North after man's death

Fri, May 12

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

Westport residents frustrated after Govt partially funds flooding plan

Fri, May 12

2:32

Winter forecast: El Niño will mean less rain, more cold snaps

Winter forecast: El Niño will mean less rain, more cold snaps

Fri, May 12

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

Abbey Caves and NZ's tragic outdoor education history

Fri, May 12

0:45

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

32 mins ago

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

51 mins ago

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

58 mins ago

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

10:35am

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6