New Zealand
Queenstown wakes to a blanket of early season snow

9:05am

Much of the lower South Island has woken up to brisk conditions and a dusting of snow, after a cold southerly swept across the region overnight.

The Wakatipu Basin looked like a winter wonderland this morning, as up to 10cm of snow fell to around 400 metres throughout Southland and the Queenstown-Lakes.

A Dalefield local's garden this morning. (Source: Alba Garcia).

The Crown Range Rd was closed early this morning, with road crews working to clear the snow from the mountain pass connecting Queenstown and Wanaka. It reopened at 11am but chains must be carried.

Waka Kotahi issued a snow and ice warning this morning for State Highway 6 between Kingston and Lumsden, the Lindis Pass and State Highway 94 between Mossburn and Milford via Te Anau.

A heavy snow watch remains in place for the northern hills of Southland through Central Otago and up to the Waitaki River until noon today.

In the North Island, the Desert Road is also closed due to snow, as is State Highway 46 between Tongariro and Rangipo.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to detour via State Highway 3, State Highway 4, State Highway 47 and State Highway 41.

