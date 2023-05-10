New Zealand
1News

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

3:55pm

Heavy rain can see caves become like a "stormwater pipe" where people can be easily "swept away", a caving expert says.

It comes after a Whangārei Boys' High School student was swept away during an outdoor education and pursuits class that was hit by bad weather during a trip to Abbey Caves yesterday morning.

The class was made up of 15 Year 11 students and two adults, with 16 making it to safety.

The boy's body was recovered last night.

Caver Peter Crossley told 1News in summer, the caves are safe enough for children to go through them.

He said as you enter deeper in to the caves, the water level rises from ankle-deep to neck-high.

"In summer, that’s alright. It’s warm water and you can take most of the family through there as long as they’re adventurous. In winter, it will be different."

But in heavy rain, people can be swept away at a moment's notice.

"If it’s a downpour outside, it’s mainly farmland outside so in saturated conditions, the water will quickly run off the hillsides, into the cave at the top and water can come up within moments, almost roar down the passage.

"It's like in a sewer pipe, a stormwater pipe in the city. There’s nothing really to hold onto on the sides – you’ll just get swept away."

A sign outside Abbey Caves, where a Whangārei student was swept away by flood waters.

A sign outside Abbey Caves, where a Whangārei student was swept away by flood waters. (Source: 1News)

Crossley said the size of the group had also made the situation more challenging.

"If you had a party of 15 and only two strong people, experienced people, it would be very difficult for the ones at the front to know what the ones at the back of the 'conga line' were doing."

Crossley said while regulations are in place with "all the safety checks and the boxes to tick and all the rest of it", the guides need to "have more authority over stopping".

"The guides have to be able to say, when they get to the entrance of the cave, 'No, it's not safe today, we're gonna go back.'"

Flowers left outside the caves as people pay their respects to the student.

Flowers left outside the caves as people pay their respects to the student. (Source: 1News)

Despite yesterday's tragic accident, Crossley said it's "fun" if you enter "the right caves and you know what the weather’s like".

"I think it's good to have these kids going into caves. There's all sorts of organisations that do it, and very safely too. But yesterday, not after seeing the weather forecast, no.

"I wouldn’t go in myself."

He advised people going caving to go with an expert, and to bring a torch.

"A cell phone torch is not good enough… You don’t see the caves and it’s not safe."

A notice of a rāhui at Abbey Caves following the death of a high school student

A notice of a rāhui at Abbey Caves following the death of a high school student (Source: 1News)

New ZealandNorthlandAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Deep sense of grief and sadness' in Northland after caving death

'Deep sense of grief and sadness' in Northland after caving death

A Whangārei student was swept away by flood waters during a school trip to Abbey Caves yesterday.

12:06pm

0:45

MoE offering trauma support to Whangārei Boys' after cave tragedy

MoE offering trauma support to Whangārei Boys' after cave tragedy

It comes as the community reels from the loss of a student swept away by flood waters during a school caving expedition yesterday.

9:47am

0:55

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

Repeated SH1 closures between Auckland, Northland 'disappointing'

6:14pm

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

Search suspended for Whangārei student missing from caving trip

6:10pm

0:29

Worker dies after being trapped between truck, trailer

Worker dies after being trapped between truck, trailer

Mon, May 8

Trail of destruction as truck slams into Auckland home

Trail of destruction as truck slams into Auckland home

Mon, May 8

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

Two men charged with murder of West Auckland man

June 10, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

1:12

Family cat swims to safety as blocked drain floods East Auckland street

35 mins ago

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

Teen describes sheltering as gunshots fired at Christchurch party

47 mins ago

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

Boult 'strong likelihood' to play for Black Caps at World Cup

3:55pm

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

1:09

Size of group in Abbey Caves 'difficult' to manage - caving expert

3:54pm

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

'Lazy dog-whistling racism': Greens on Nats' announcement

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6