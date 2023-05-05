New Zealand
Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

9:32am
State Highway 1 south of the Churton Park on-ramp in Wellington is closed due to rail protesters. (Source: Restore Passenger Rail ).

Two people have been arrested and taken into custody following another rail protest in Wellington this morning.

There were major delays for those travelling on State Highway 1 towards Wellington CBD this morning, after another Restore Passenger Rail protest meant lanes had to be closed.

All southbound lanes were closed for a time between the Tawa interchange and the Johnsonville offramp. Waka Kotahi said the road had fully by 10am.

A 48-year-old woman who scaled the gantry above the motorway has been arrested, while a 45-year-old man who did not scale the gantry has also been arrested.

The pair are expected to appear in court today on charges relating to endangering transport.

It's the second time this week protesters have caused havoc in the capital.

On Monday a handful of protesters briefly blocked traffic on The Terrace in the central city before they were removed by police.

A number of people yelled a barrage of abuse at the group, who sat impassively while they were sworn at and heckled.

Five protesters were arrested and will face charges, police said on Monday.

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

The complete engine failure on the Kaitaki ferry in January was caused in part by KiwiRail's failure to replace safety-critical parts, which were years past their use-by dates.

12 mins ago

Auckland trains back up and running after outage resolved

Trains across the network were cancelled this morning due to a power outage issue.

10:05am

1:43

Police investigating 'unexplained death' in Wellington home

9:14am

Police investigating 'unexplained' death in Wellington home

9:27pm

KiwiRail bosses contrite towards MPs about train fail

5:30pm

3:22

Air NZ wants explanations for repeated bad fuel deliveries

3:49pm

12 mins ago

Cook Strait ferry failure caused by parts overdue for replacement - TAIC

13 mins ago

Kiwi Olympians chasing unique triple crown in Rotorua

17 mins ago

McDonald's manager shot dead in US mass shooting

47 mins ago

Photos: Napoli fans celebrate first title since Maradona era

56 mins ago

Ed Sheeran on copying win: 'Will not allow myself to be a piggy bank'

