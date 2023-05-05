Rail protesters arrested after disrupting Wellington traffic

Two people have been arrested and taken into custody following another rail protest in Wellington this morning.

There were major delays for those travelling on State Highway 1 towards Wellington CBD this morning, after another Restore Passenger Rail protest meant lanes had to be closed.

All southbound lanes were closed for a time between the Tawa interchange and the Johnsonville offramp. Waka Kotahi said the road had fully by 10am.

FINAL UPDATE 9:50AM

SH1 Johnsonville is now fully OPEN following a prior incident. Thank you for your ongoing patience while the traffic eases back to normal. ^SG https://t.co/RGwNeqZ5E0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) May 4, 2023

A 48-year-old woman who scaled the gantry above the motorway has been arrested, while a 45-year-old man who did not scale the gantry has also been arrested.

The pair are expected to appear in court today on charges relating to endangering transport.

It's the second time this week protesters have caused havoc in the capital.

On Monday a handful of protesters briefly blocked traffic on The Terrace in the central city before they were removed by police.

A number of people yelled a barrage of abuse at the group, who sat impassively while they were sworn at and heckled.

Five protesters were arrested and will face charges, police said on Monday.