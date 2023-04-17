Traffic delays as protest blocks part of Wellington's SH1

Wellington's State Highway 1 into the city has reopened after being blocked by a protest this morning.

The Restore Passenger Rail protesters were calling for the restoration of affordable passenger rail services across the country and to make public transport free.

The Southbound lanes into the city near the Terrace Tunnel were blocked but has since fully reopened.

Delays are likely for some time while the congestion clears, police said.

Traffic delays in Wellington on April 17, 2023. (Source: 1News)

The Northbound lanes near the tunnel was also partially blocked and moving slowly.

The Terrace Tunnel is now fully OPEN. Please be patient while the congestion eases. ^SG https://t.co/cwZlK2OUnQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 16, 2023

"Four people are assisting police with their inquiries and charges are being considered," police said.

"Police wish to thank motorists for their patience while the issue was resolved."